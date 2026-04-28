Argentinian keeper punches captain after red card in Spain relegation battle

Veteran keepers trade blows as Zaragoza–Huesca clash descends into chaos
During a proper relegation six pointer in Spain’s second division between Zaragoza and Huesca, with Huesca leading 1-0, crazy scenes unfolded in injury time.
The flashpoint came near the halfway line. Esteban Andrada, already on a yellow card, was in a discussion when Huesca captain Jorge Pulido approached him. The Zaragoza goalkeeper then pushed Pulido, prompting the referee to show a second yellow card followed by a red.
That moment triggered Andrada. Just seconds after being sent off, he sprinted towards Pulido and punched him in the face, setting off a ridiculous brawl between both sets of players.
The situation escalated quickly. Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez retaliated by striking Andrada and was also sent off, while Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende was dismissed as well.
What made the incident even more shocking was the experience involved. Andrada is 35, while Jimenez is 36, both seasoned professionals expected to lead by example in such moments.
Andrada later issued an apology, admitting he “lost focus” and accepted responsibility for his actions.
“The truth is I’m very, very sorry for what happened,” he said. “It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. I also want to apologise to Jorge Pulido. It was my fault.”
Real Zaragoza also condemned the incident in a strong statement, calling the scenes “unbecoming of the sport” and confirming that disciplinary action would follow.
“These events do not represent the values of Real Zaragoza or its fans,” the club said. “We are role models for many, especially children. These images should never have been seen.”
Andrada, who has four caps for Argentina, is currently on loan from Mexican club Monterrey and now faces a potentially severe suspension.
Zaragoza and Huesca are both fighting relegation, which made the result crucial on the night. But the match will be remembered for the ugly scenes that unfolded, leaving a poor image for the league and football in general. For Zaragoza, it underlines a sharp fall from grace.
Once Cup Winners’ Cup champions and multiple Copa del Rey winners, the club now finds itself battling to avoid dropping into the third division.