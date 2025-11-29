17 red cards in a football match produce unbelievable scenes

Police forced to step in as punches and kicks flew everywhere
Can you believe it? Seventeen red cards were dished out in a game of football. Seventeen red cards. A Copa Bolivia quarter final between Club Blooming and Real Oruro descended into complete chaos as a huge fight broke out and the referee sent off players coaches and staff before police stepped in with pepper spray.
The flashpoint began when a scuffle erupted between some Blooming players and Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila. What looked like a routine argument exploded into full scale violence as punches and kicks flew from every direction. Staff members rushed in and the situation spiralled into one of the wildest scenes Bolivian football has witnessed. Oruro later shared an image of their coach Marcelo Robledo in hospital after being caught in the middle of the brawl.
By the time the dust settled Oruro had four players shown red while Blooming lost seven of their own with six of them dismissed after the fight. Another six red cards went to members of the coaching and backroom teams including the Oruro coach. Blooming also revealed that a member of their security staff needed surgery for a fractured cheekbone following the violent clashes.
Incredibly the match still had a sporting outcome. Blooming advanced to the semi finals after winning the tie four three on aggregate thanks to their first leg lead. They now face Club Bolivar the reigning champions in a clash that arrives after a quarter final the country will not forget.
