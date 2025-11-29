17 red cards in a football match produce unbelievable scenes

The flashpoint began when a scuffle erupted between some Blooming players and Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila. What looked like a routine argument exploded into full scale violence as punches and kicks flew from every direction. Staff members rushed in and the situation spiralled into one of the wildest scenes Bolivian football has witnessed. Oruro later shared an image of their coach Marcelo Robledo in hospital after being caught in the middle of the brawl.