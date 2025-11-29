GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

17 red cards in a football match produce unbelievable scenes

Police forced to step in as punches and kicks flew everywhere

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
17 red cards - scorecard
17 red cards - scorecard
X

Can you believe it? Seventeen red cards were dished out in a game of football. Seventeen red cards. A Copa Bolivia quarter final between Club Blooming and Real Oruro descended into complete chaos as a huge fight broke out and the referee sent off players coaches and staff before police stepped in with pepper spray.

A scuffle that exploded into full scale chaos

The flashpoint began when a scuffle erupted between some Blooming players and Oruro’s Sebastian Zeballos and Julio Vila. What looked like a routine argument exploded into full scale violence as punches and kicks flew from every direction. Staff members rushed in and the situation spiralled into one of the wildest scenes Bolivian football has witnessed. Oruro later shared an image of their coach Marcelo Robledo in hospital after being caught in the middle of the brawl.

Red cards galore

By the time the dust settled Oruro had four players shown red while Blooming lost seven of their own with six of them dismissed after the fight. Another six red cards went to members of the coaching and backroom teams including the Oruro coach. Blooming also revealed that a member of their security staff needed surgery for a fractured cheekbone following the violent clashes.

Incredibly the match still had a sporting outcome. Blooming advanced to the semi finals after winning the tie four three on aggregate thanks to their first leg lead. They now face Club Bolivar the reigning champions in a clash that arrives after a quarter final the country will not forget.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Portugal's players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after the FIFA U17 World Cup final football match between Portugal and Austria at Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan on November 27, 2025.

Ronaldo reacts as Portugal win the FIFA U-17 World Cup

3m read
Defending champions Algeria

How the Arab Cup has become the pride of the region

3m read
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

Ronaldo set to avoid World Cup ban after FIFA verdict

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo throws captain's armband during Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifier between Portugal and Serbia.

Ronaldo can play in World Cup as Fifa ‘suspend’ ban

1m read