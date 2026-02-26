GOLD/FOREX
Photos of Stephen Hawking in Epstein files spark clarification from family

Images from 2006 event clarified by family, showing physicist with medical aides

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Stephen Hawking
Photographs of the late British physicist Stephen Hawking have surfaced in newly released documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, prompting a response from his family’s representatives.

The images show Hawking relaxing on a sun lounger with a drink in hand, flanked by two women in swimwear. According to a report by The Independent, the women were his long-term carers from the UK. Hawking, who lived with motor neurone disease for decades, required constant medical support.

The photographs are believed to have been taken in 2006 during a science symposium at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St Thomas. Hawking was among 21 scientists who attended the event, which was funded by Epstein. The group also visited Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, during the trip.

Hawking died in 2018 at the age of 76. The 2006 conference took place months before Epstein faced charges in Florida.

Family denies allegations

Hawking’s family strongly rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing. In comments reported by the Daily Mail, a representative said the two women were carers and described any insinuation of inappropriate conduct as “wrong and far-fetched in the extreme”.

Hawking’s name appears multiple times in US Justice Department files related to Epstein. The documents also reference an allegation made by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Hawking had taken part in an underage gathering in the Virgin Islands. Epstein denied the claim and reportedly discussed offering a reward for evidence to challenge it in emails to associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Balaram Menon
