Regional security framework proposed by Oman to include Iran and Gulf states
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Monday called for a regional security framework that includes Iran and a “non-aggression pact” among the eight states bordering the Gulf, according to Oman's Foreign Ministry.
Speaking at Girton College at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Albusaidi urged regional countries to take greater responsibility for their own security, arguing that reliance on external powers had continued for too long.
He said excluding Iran would undermine any regional security arrangement, describing a framework without Tehran as “inherently unstable” and “structurally unsound”.
“It’s not a matter of whether you’re friendly or hostile to Iran,” Albusaidi said.
“A Non-Aggression Pact between all eight states should be the goal,” he added, referring to the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, Iraq and Iran.
Albusaidi said prewar US-Iran nuclear talks had made “significant progress.” “The basic components for such an agreement still exist, should both parties decide to return to these negotiations,” he said.
Oman-Iran consultations had outlined a temporary arrangement to restore free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but political obstacles remained.
“It is hard to see how any such arrangement can be implemented unless both Iran and the United States are willing to compromise and reach a pragmatic understanding,” Albusaidi said.
His proposals emphasised regional responsibility for security while linking practical progress on navigation to compromise between Washington and Tehran.