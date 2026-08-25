Mystery US military plane lands in Moscow, Kremlin says it knows nothing

For now, the one certainty is the flight itself: an American military transport plane travelled from a US base near Washington, stopped in Latvia and then landed in the Russian capital — without either side publicly saying why.

However, there is no confirmation from either government that Tuesday’s flight was connected to either, and the identities of anyone aboard remain unknown.

According to Reuters, the last direct flight of a US-registered jet from Europe to Russia took place in January, when US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow for Ukraine peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But flight-tracking data cannot establish what the aircraft was carrying, and Reuters and AFP said they were unable to independently verify its passengers, cargo or purpose.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no plans for meetings with representatives of the US administration this week and said he did “not have such information” when asked about the aircraft.

But neither Washington nor Moscow has publicly explained why the aircraft was in Russia or who — or what — was aboard.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.