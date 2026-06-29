Man rescued after 106 hours trapped in Venezuela quake rubble

Dubai: Against overwhelming odds, rescuers pulled a 21-year-old man alive from the rubble of Venezuela’s devastating earthquake more than four days after he became trapped, offering a rare moment of hope as a powerful aftershock rattled the disaster-hit country on Monday.

Aaron Levi Cantillo Vargas was rescued from the ruins in Caraballeda, in La Guaira state, after spending 106 hours trapped beneath collapsed debris, according to officials. The dramatic operation took 43 hours and involved rescue teams from Venezuela, Mexico and El Salvador.

“Here we are again, back in the street. I don’t know when we’ll have a moment of true peace,” said Concepción Hernández, 51, after evacuating her apartment in Caracas’ Chacao district.

The Venezuelan government has placed the death toll at 1,450, while thousands of people remain missing. The disaster has also drawn criticism from residents who say official relief efforts have been inadequate and that civilian volunteers have played a leading role in rescuing people trapped beneath the rubble.

Although the first 48 to 72 hours after a major earthquake are generally considered the critical window for finding survivors, Monday’s dramatic rescue underscored that miracles remain possible when victims have access to pockets of air, water or other life-sustaining conditions beneath the debris.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.