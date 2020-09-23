In this May 14, 2020 file photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash. Walmart, Amazon and other corporate giants donated money to a Tennessee state lawmaker’s re-election campaign after she used social media to amplify and promote the QAnon conspiracy theory. That's according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance records and online posts by Republican state Rep. Susan Lynn. Image Credit: AP

Berlin: There’s a vector of contagion that scares many people more than the coronavirus, MERS, Ebola, Zika or any other virus circulating nowadays. It’s the spread of pathological memes, also known by their more traditional name: conspiracy theories.

When the coronavirus travelled from China to other countries this year, the world was right to worry. An epidemic was turning into a pandemic. Now the world should be concerned that a different outbreak, called QAnon, has spread from the US to Germany and beyond.

QAnon is probably the vilest conspiracy theory since medieval Europeans – especially in times of plague – fabricated tales about Jewish people poisoning wells and drinking the blood of Christian children. Those older lies, which never entirely died out, led to centuries of pogroms and anti-Semitism. It’s too early to say what evils QAnon will cause. But the potential is huge.

Those two strands of deranged slander share some DNA. Like the old European “blood libel” narrative, QAnon recycles anti-Semitic tropes and alleges that there’s an international conspiracy of powerful and rich people running a paedophile ring that traffics, abuses and even eats children.

But QAnon, which was officially born only in 2017, is genuinely modern, like an ancient virus that’s mutated into a novel superbug. It avails itself of every newfangled social medium. It also appears designed to work like a multiplayer online game, in that followers try to solve a mystery by hunting down clues.

This game’s anonymous mastermind, called Q, sporadically deposits a “QDrop” of eclectic or cryptic information in some corner of the internet. This sends millions scavenging for tidbits to confirm, interpret or extend the thread into a new narrative. Whereas most conspiracy theories oversimplify a confusing reality, QAnon thus basks in complexity. It is protean and whatever adherents want it to be, so they never need to admit they’ve been proven wrong.

A QAnon bumper sticker is seen on a car outside a campaign rally for President Trump at Yuma International Airport in Yuma, Ariz., on Aug. 18, 2020. Image Credit: Bloomberg

In the US, this collection of memes has moved in a distinctly right-wing direction. Democrats like Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama and celebrities like Bill Gates or George Soros are presumed to be part of that aforementioned paedophile ring. President Donald Trump is portrayed as their heroic antagonist, fighting the “deep state” and preparing to liberate all those enslaved children.

It wasn’t obvious that a phenomenon born in such a peculiarly American context would translate easily to other cultures. And yet it has spread like a virus to Europe and especially Germany, which is now estimated to have the world’s second-biggest QAnon movement, with hundreds of thousands of followers.

This seems puzzling at first. The US is bitterly polarised between two political parties and verging on dysfunction. Germany’s multiparty system is less polarised and government is effective and orderly, with 72 per cent of voters approving of Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Populism,” which is often associated with conspiracy theories, has in fact been declining. In 2018, 32.8 per cent of Germans eligible to vote held opinions that fit this description; now only 20.9 per cent do.

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to a GOP women's group in Rome, Ga. Greene, criticized for promoting racist videos and adamantly supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, has won the GOP nomination for northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Image Credit: AP

However, one lesson from Germany’s dark past is that history is sometimes made not by large and reasonable majorities but by small and mobilised minorities. The Nazi party, which also peddled conspiracy theories, won only 33.1 per cent in Germany’s last free election, in November 1932, before Hitler seized power. Today about 30 per cent of Germans, according to a new study, have a tendency to believe in conspiracy theories.

As in the US, QAnon in Germany appeals to a hodgepodge of fringe groups, including anti-vaxxers and left-wing esoterics, but overall it skews sharply right. While 74 per cent of Germans have a negative view of Trump, German followers of Q adore him. QAnon also appears to have merged with older and proto-Nazi conspiracy theories. One example is the movement of Reichsbuerger (Imperial Citizens), who believe they’re subjects of the old Reich (either the Kaiser’s or Hitler’s) and that today’s Federal Republic is actually a corporation formed by the Allied victors of World War II.

This explains the bizarre iconography on display at the huge rallies that have recently taken place in Germany, ostensibly to protest coronavirus restrictions. These gatherings teem with shirts, banners, hashtags and other symbols associated with Q or Trump. Protesters often carry the black-white-red flag of Imperial Germany (pictured) and other far-right symbols. At one recent protest, a right-wing mob tried to symbolically storm the Reichstag, which houses parliament.