The death toll from a string of tornadoes that tore through six states rose to 74 with at least 109 people still missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday.
He said the number of fatalities would likely rise in the coming days.
Fatalities set to rise with 109 people still missing, says Governor Andy Beshear
The death toll from a string of tornadoes that tore through six states rose to 74 with at least 109 people still missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday.
He said the number of fatalities would likely rise in the coming days.