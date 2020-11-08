Women of colour inspired by the US Vice President-elect, of Indian-Jamaican descent

Video of Kamala Harris with her grandniece goes viral Image Credit: AFP and Twitter

A video of US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, telling her grandniece that she could be president one day is going viral on Twitter.

Giving hope to little girls, the video tweeted by Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, quickly became popular across the globe.

In the 12-second video, the Democratic vice presidential nominee has a heart-to-heart conversation with her four-year-old grandniece Amara Ajagu, who is sitting on her lap.

Amara is heard telling the Democratic Vice President nominee that she wants to become ‘president’.

Responding to the four-year-old Amara, Kamala said, “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.”

To this, the little girl replied, “Yeah, but I can be an astronaut president.”

“For context, my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut,” Meena Harris shared in a later tweet update.

Kamala, who is set to be the US’ first female vice president, as well as the first Black and South Asian-American vice president, has earned praises online for being an inspiration for women.

Tweep @ferndogg59 wrote: “I’m reminded of Obama showing a child his hair because he looks just like him! Kamala will do the same for every little girl and be their North Star from now…! She will take her place alongside Martin Luther King Jr, Harriett Tubman, Jackie Robinson, and Booker T. Washington.”