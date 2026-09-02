Heads or tails? $1 coin with Trump's face and gold finish to go on sale

The coins were struck to “honour 250 years of great American heritage,” the US Mint wrote on its website. In an arc above Trump's face is written “LIBERTY," and below is “1776 (tilde) 2026.” On the flip side is the Great Seal of the United States, with the bald eagle gripping arrows in one claw and an olive branch in the other. In a banner clutched in its beak is written “E PLURIBUS UNUM," Latin for "out of many, one”