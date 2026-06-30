GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

France to illuminate Statue of Liberty for US 250th birthday

French jets, tricolor skies and light show mark US 250th at Liberty Island

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Patrouille de France conducts a flyover above the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence, in New York City, on June 9, 2026.
The Patrouille de France conducts a flyover above the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence, in New York City, on June 9, 2026.
AFP-ANGELA WEISS

France will stage an elaborate light show at the Statue of Liberty to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, the French consulate said Monday.

Described as a "monumental artistic creation," the show will be recorded in advance and broadcast by the ABC network at the start of its 25 hours of programming for Independence Day, July 4.

"The Statue of Liberty will be revealed to the public as it has never been seen before, in a staging designed to magnify its symbolic and emotional power," the consulate said.

250-year friendship

"Our friendship goes back 250 years, it is still very strong, it runs deep, and that is why we wanted to do something significant," France's consul to New York Cedrik Foursicot told AFP.

The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor was given to the United States by France in 1886, and is one of the country's most famous monuments.

France also dispatched its air force acrobatics team to the United States this month to mark the 250th anniversary.

On June 9, eight Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France filled the skies above Manhattan with the colors of the French tricolor -- soaring above the iconic statue.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Customs’ K9 Unit currently includes 28 highly trained dogs – 20 specialised in narcotics detection and eight trained to detect explosives.

How smart K9s are boosting Dubai’s drug fight

3m read
Rafid provides cargo insurance coverage during vehicle transportation operations.

Rafid delivers 170,000 roadside assistance jobs

2m read
A busy city in Yangon, Myanmar. An American diplomat was found dead in Myanmar’s largest city and a Thai woman has been detained.

American diplomat found dead in Myanmar

2m read
US President Donald Trump posted a map graphic on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label "51st State."

Venezuela as 51st US state? Trump posts map

1m read