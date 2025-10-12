Flights grounded at Los Angeles airport due to equipment outage

Cause of LAX equipment outage remains unclear, FAA says.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Sunday that a ground stop was issued at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) due to an equipment outage.
LAX, one of the busiest airports in the US and the world, operates around 1,500 flights daily.
The incident comes weeks after a major cyberattack disrupted airport operations across Europe, affecting key hubs such as London’s Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels. The breach targeted Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, which provides critical check-in and boarding software for multiple airlines.
The European outage caused long queues, flight cancellations, and delays, though services were largely restored within hours. Regulators have launched investigations to trace the attack, while RTX acknowledged a “cyber-related disruption” involving its MUSE system but did not provide further details. Aviation experts warn these events highlight ongoing vulnerabilities in critical airport systems.
US air travel has also been hit by air traffic control staffing shortages during the ongoing federal government shutdown. On Friday alone, more than 6,400 flights were delayed and 470 canceled, according to FlightAware. Since Monday, over 22,000 flights have experienced delays. The disruptions coincided with the three-day Columbus Day holiday weekend, a traditionally busy travel period.
The FAA noted staffing shortages at several major airports, including Chicago, New York, Newark, San Diego, Dallas, Washington, and Phoenix. Delays were further compounded when the Atlanta air traffic control tower was temporarily evacuated on Friday due to a fire alarm and reports of a strong natural gas odor, disrupting flight operations.
