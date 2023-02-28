Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday.
In December 2022, the Tesla and Space X chief executive was dislodged from the richest spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH (LVMHF).
Now, Musk is back to the top spot from staying at No. 2 on the list for more than two months. As of Monday, however, Bloomberg reports that a rally in Tesla stock has lifted Musk back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index.
As of February 27, Musk’s net worth at the close of markets was about $187.1 billion, Bloomberg reported, just topping the Arnault family's $185.3 billion fortune.
Tesla saw its share price taking a beating in 2022 year on the back of the Twitter buyout drama and a interest rate hike. Tesla has recovered 68.56 per cent of its value from January 2023.
The serial technopreneur is also the CEO of Neuralink, The Boring Company, and was the co-founder of OpenAI and PayPal. Musk left OpenAI, citing conflict of interest, and is also now recruiting staff for a labt that woulc create an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Musk controls microblogging site Twitter after paying $44 billion in a take-private move. He also heads Starlink currently the world’s biggest communications constellation, with more than 3,500 satellites in space.
Tesla produced over 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022 and is one of more famous brands Musk deftly guided from the throes of bankruptcy. Space X, which also stared bankruptcy in the face, has completely disrupted space travel by significantly reducing access through reusable rockets.