Based on Forbes’ real-time net worth as of February 24, 2023, these are the top 10 richest women in the world today.

(1) Françoise Bettencourt Meyers — Net worth: $79.1 Billion

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is a French billionaire heiress and the richest woman in the world, according to Forbes. She was born on July 10, 1953, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, and is the only daughter of Liliane Bettencourt, the late French businesswoman and heiress of L'Oréal, the world's largest cosmetics and beauty company.

After her mother's death in 2017, Bettencourt Meyers inherited her mother's 33% stake in L'Oréal, which is valued at approximately $70 billion. She is also the president of the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, which is involved in philanthropic efforts in fields such as scientific research, humanitarian aid, and cultural and artistic heritage. Additionally, Bettencourt Meyers has authored several books. As of February 24, 2023, Forbes lists Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as the richest woman in the world. She is also at number 10 in the list of the world's richest.

(2) Julia Koch & family — Net worth: $59 Billion

Julia Koch Image Credit: Bloomberg

Julia Koch is an American billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist. She was born in 1962 in Iowa and is the widow of industrialist and philanthropist David Koch, who was one of the co-owners of Koch Industries, a multinational conglomerate.

After her husband's death in 2019, Julia Koch inherited a significant portion of his wealth, making her one of the richest women in the world. She is also the founder and chairwoman of the David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, which is named after her late husband.

Koch is also involved in several other philanthropic efforts, including supporting education, arts and culture, and medical research.

(3) Alice Walton — Net worth: $58.7 Billion

Alice Walton Image Credit: Bloomberg

Alice Walton is an American heiress and the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She was born on October 7, 1949, in Newport, Arkansas, and is the third-richest woman in the world, according to Forbes. After graduating from college, Walton worked as an equity analyst and money manager for several years before turning to art collecting.

She is a major art collector and founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, which opened in 2011. As of September 2021 (check 2023 update), Forbes estimates Alice Walton's net worth to be $62.2 billion.

(4) Jacqueline Mars — Net worth: $38.3 Billion

Jacqueline Mars Image Credit: Bloomberg

Jacqueline Mars is an American heiress and businesswoman. She was born on October 10, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, and is the granddaughter of Frank C. Mars, the founder of the Mars candy company.

Mars served on the board of directors of Mars, Inc. for many years and was involved in various aspects of the company's operations, including marketing and product development. She is also an accomplished equestrian and has been involved in horse breeding and racing for many years. Mars is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of animal welfare and environmental conservation. She has supported a variety of organizations and causes, including the World Wildlife Fund and the Smithsonian National Zoo.

(5) Miriam Adelson & family — Net worth: $35 Billion

Miriam Adelson Image Credit: Bloomberg

Miriam Adelson is an American physician and philanthropist. She was born on October 10, 1945, in Tel Aviv, Israel, and grew up in Haifa. Miriam Adelson was married to Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire businessman, who passed away in 2021.

Together, the couple was involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting medical research and education causes through the Adelson Foundation, which she co-founded with her late husband.

(6) Gina Rinehart — Net worth: $29.4 Billion

Gina Rinehart Image Credit: Bloomberg

Gina Rinehart is a billionaire businesswoman chairs the privately-owned mining company Hancock Prospecting. She was born on February 9, 1954, in Perth, Western Australia, and inherited her father's mining company, which she has since grown into one of the largest mining companies in the world.

In addition to her mining interests, Rinehart is also involved in agriculture and media, owning large stakes in both sectors in Australia. She is considered one of the most powerful and influential figures in Australian business and politics.

(7) Susanne Klatten — Net worth: $27 Billion

Susanne Klatten Image Credit: Bloomberg

Susanne Klatten is a German billionaire heiress and businesswoman. She was born on April 28, 1962, in Bad Homburg, Germany, and is the daughter of Herbert and Johanna Quandt. Klatten inherited a stake in BMW, the German automaker, from her father, and has since diversified her investments in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and renewable energy. Klatten is also involved in philanthropy and has supported a variety of causes, including education, science, and environmental protection, through her foundation, the SK Foundation.

(8) Mackenzie Scott — Net worth: $25 Billion

Mackenzie Scott Image Credit: AP

Mackenzie Scott (formerly Bezos) is an American author, philanthropist, and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She was born on April 7, 1970, in San Francisco, California. Scott is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in support of women's rights and racial equality.

In 2020, she donated billions of dollars to various charitable organizations, including historically Black colleges and universities, food banks, and organizations that support women’s rights. Scott is also an author and has published two novels: "The Testing of Luther Albright" in 2005 and "Traps" in 2013.

(9) Iris Fontbona — Net worth: $22.4 Billion

Iris Fontbona Image Credit: Iris Fontbona

She is Chilean billionaire businesswoman and widow of Andrónico Luksic Abaroa, a prominent Chilean businessman who built a fortune in mining, banking, manufacturing and beverages before dying of cancer in 2005. She was born on March 1, 1942, in Antofagasta, Chile. Fontbona inherited a stake in Antofagasta plc, a Chilean mining company, which owns copper mines in Chile and trades on the London Stock Exchange. They have three children: Jean-Paul, Andrónico and Guillermo Luksic (who died of lung cancer in 2013 at age 57).

Jean-Paul is chairman of Antofagasta, and Andrónico heads up Quiñenco. Under her leadership, the company has continued to expand its operations and has become one of the largest copper mining companies in the world. Fontbona is also involved in philanthropy and has donated significant sums of money to various causes, including education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation. As February 24, 2023, Forbes estimates Iris Fontbona & family’s net worth to be $22.4 billion, making her one of the richest women in the world.

(10) Abigail Johnson — Net worth: $21.6 Billion

Abigail Johnson Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abigail Johnson has served as CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, when she took over for her father, and has been chairman since 2016. Her grandfather, Edward Johnson II, founded the Boston-based mutual fund giant in 1946. She owns an estimated 24.5% stake of the firm, which has $3.7 trillion in managed assets.