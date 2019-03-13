A Boeing 737 MAX 8 is pictures outside near the company's factory on March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington Image Credit: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a plan to ground all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft amid intense international and political pressure following the second deadly crash in less than five months.

"We're going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition regarding all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9," Trump told reporters the White House. Boeing shares tumble 2 per cent.

Shares in US aviation giant Boeing fell precipitously on Wednesday, moments after Trump announced the United States was also grounding the top-selling 737 MAX aircraft in the wake of two fatal crashes.