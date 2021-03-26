Mexico City: Mexico on Thursday became the world’s third country to surpass 200,000 coronavirus deaths, following the United States and Brazil.
The nation’s COVID-19 fatality toll now stands at 200,211, the health ministry said in its daily update.
North American country becomes third to pass grim milestone, after US and Brazil
