210326 Mexico
In this file photo taken on June 11, 2020, employees of the Iztapalapa pantheon manoeuver to put a body bag with the remains of a victim of COVID-19 in an oven at the crematorium, in Mexico City, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: AFP
Mexico City: Mexico on Thursday became the world’s third country to surpass 200,000 coronavirus deaths, following the United States and Brazil.

The nation’s COVID-19 fatality toll now stands at 200,211, the health ministry said in its daily update.