Mexico: Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits Guerrero

Powerful quake jolts Mexico's Guerrero region on Friday evening

ANI
Representative Image

Mexico City: An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mexico's Guerrero region late on Friday.

The quake occurred at 7.58 am EST at a depth of 40km, with its epicentre located at latitude 16.99 north and longitude 99.26 west.

A video posted on X capture Mexico City's iconic Angel of Independence monument visibly swaying during a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck Guerrero state earlier that morning.

The epicenter was near San Marcos, about 282 km south of the capital, at around 7:58 AM local time, as per volcanodiscovery.com.

The 23-second video, filmed from a high vantage point, shows the 45-metre-tall column oscillating gently against a clear sky, with surrounding buildings like the Público office visible.

India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated the quake's magnitude at 6.4.

"EQ of M: 6.4, On: 02/01/2026 19:28:21 IST, Lat: 16.99 N, Long: 99.26 W, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Guerrero, Mexico," according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

