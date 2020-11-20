Los Angeles: California on Thursday imposed a curfew across much of the state to stem the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.
Governor Gavin Newsom said the 10pm to 5am stay-at-home order will take effect Saturday evening and remain in force until December 21.
“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” he said in a statement.
“It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges.
“We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”