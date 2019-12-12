Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira speaks during a news conference at his headquarters in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Punta Atenas, Chile: A ship taking part in a massive air and sea search for a missing Chilean air force plane with 38 people aboard has discovered wreckage floating in the ocean, the Air Force announced Wednesday.

The Chilean-flagged Antarctic Endeavour located what appeared to be wreckage from the missing C-130’s fuel tanks floating on the sea, Air Force Commander Eduardo Mosqueira told a press conference.