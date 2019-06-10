About 41,000 people died on Brazil's roads in 2016

Sao Paulo: A bus carrying 40 people crashed into several cars killing at least 17 people in southeast Brazil Sunday night, according to firefighters and local media.

The fire brigade in the Campos de Jordao area, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) from Sao Paulo, confirmed to AFP that the accident was caused when a bus overturned, hitting other vehicles.

Media reported at least 17 deaths and a video shot by a witness shows a car involved in the accident turned into a tangled mass of scrap metal.