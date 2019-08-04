Note was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address

A robber waits as a bank teller stuffs cash into a bag. Image Credit: Agency

Cleveland: Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.