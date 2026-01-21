GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

After 27 years and 608 days in space, Sunita Williams retires

Veteran astronaut ends career defined by three missions, long-duration flight, spacewalks

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
From spacewalks to long missions aboard the ISS, Williams closes a career that inspired global audiences.
From spacewalks to long missions aboard the ISS, Williams closes a career that inspired global audiences.
NASA

After 27 years of service, three space missions, and 608 days in orbit, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has retired — closing one of NASA’s most recognisable careers marked by long-duration flight, complex spacewalks, and a reputation for calm leadership in high-stakes missions.

Williams, a former US Navy test pilot, first reached space in 2006 and quickly became known for her endurance in orbit and hands-on work outside the International Space Station. Across multiple missions, she logged hundreds of days living and working in microgravity, contributing to station operations, research and maintenance that helped sustain long-term human presence in space.

A veteran of several spacewalks, Williams took part in tasks that required precision under pressure — from equipment installations to repairs and upgrades on the station’s exterior, where even routine work carries significant risk. Her career also placed her among a small group of astronauts who have served as both crew members and commanders during extended missions.

For many observers, Williams became more than an astronaut on a mission roster. She emerged as a familiar face of modern spaceflight — a reminder of how exploration is built not only on new rockets and hardware, but on years of training, resilience and readiness to work in the most unforgiving environment humans have entered.

With her retirement, NASA marks the end of a chapter shaped by the era of the International Space Station — and the growing shift towards the next phase of human space exploration.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Artemis II crew (right): Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover (Pilot), Christina Koch (Mission Specialist), and Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (left) is being prepped to launch from Nasa's Launch Complex 39B.

You can go to the moon for free—here's how

2m read
Artemis II crew (right): Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover (Pilot), Christina Koch (Mission Specialist), and Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (left) is being prepped to launch from Nasa's Launch Complex 39B.

'Artemis II' to the Moon: Launch, crew, timeline

3m read
Medevac: ISS mission cut short for health reasons

Medevac: ISS mission cut short for health reasons

2m read
NASA is cutting a mission aboard the International Space Station short after an astronaut had a medical issue.

NASA cuts space mission after astronaut’s medical issue

2m read