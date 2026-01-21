After 27 years and 608 days in space, Sunita Williams retires

Veteran astronaut ends career defined by three missions, long-duration flight, spacewalks
After 27 years of service, three space missions, and 608 days in orbit, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has retired — closing one of NASA’s most recognisable careers marked by long-duration flight, complex spacewalks, and a reputation for calm leadership in high-stakes missions.
Williams, a former US Navy test pilot, first reached space in 2006 and quickly became known for her endurance in orbit and hands-on work outside the International Space Station. Across multiple missions, she logged hundreds of days living and working in microgravity, contributing to station operations, research and maintenance that helped sustain long-term human presence in space.
A veteran of several spacewalks, Williams took part in tasks that required precision under pressure — from equipment installations to repairs and upgrades on the station’s exterior, where even routine work carries significant risk. Her career also placed her among a small group of astronauts who have served as both crew members and commanders during extended missions.
For many observers, Williams became more than an astronaut on a mission roster. She emerged as a familiar face of modern spaceflight — a reminder of how exploration is built not only on new rockets and hardware, but on years of training, resilience and readiness to work in the most unforgiving environment humans have entered.
With her retirement, NASA marks the end of a chapter shaped by the era of the International Space Station — and the growing shift towards the next phase of human space exploration.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox