9-year-old Melodee Buzzard missing: Mother uncooperative after road trip

Mum, who has been uncooperative with investigators, was the last person with her

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Surveillance photos from October 7, 2025 show Melodee Buzzard wearing a wig.
Surveillance photos from October 7, 2025 show Melodee Buzzard wearing a wig.
FBI

A school administrator reported 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard missing after months of absence.

Deputies found her mother, Ashlee, at home in Lompoc, California, but Melodee was gone.

Authorities are investigating a road trip to Nebraska. Surveillance photos from October 7 show Melodee wearing a wig.

Ashlee was the last person with her. She has been uncooperative with investigators. The search entered its second week.

Sheriff Bill Brown hopes Melodee is with an unaware family member or friend.

The "critical timeline" spans three days in early October. Melodee was last seen on October 7 at a car rental agency.

Ashlee drove a white Chevrolet Malibu, license plate #9MNG101, to Nebraska and back through Kansas.

She returned alone on October 10. CNN sought comment from Ashlee.

Detectives focus on Melodee's whereabouts during those days. Authorities urge public tips.

A vigil was held in Lompoc.

Melodee's grandmother, Lilly Denes, pleaded for her return.

Melodee's father died in a motorcycle crash when she was six months old.

The last known photo of Melodee is from 2023.

She is 4’0” to 4’6” tall and weighs 60 to 100 pounds.

Melodee's aunt, Lizabeth Meza, hasn't seen her in four years but recognises her nose.

The case remains under investigation.

