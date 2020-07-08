Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police announced on Wednesday evening that they had found the Indian girl who went missing from her family home in the Al Nakheel area two days ago.

Police confirmed that the 13-year-old girl is in good condition.

The girl’s family had expressed grave concern for her safety following her disappearance on Monday.

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Munkis, Director General of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that social media channels circulated during the past wo days news about an Asian person saying his 13-year-old daughter had been kidnapped from the house as she had not returned home. The family contacted the police.

Brigadier Munkis added that immediately after receiving the report, a field work team was formed from the Department of Investigations and Organised Crime. The team launched an extensive search and rescue mission, investigating across the emirate. Initial investigations confirmed that the missing girl was in Sharjah of her own will, and she was in good health.

Police investigations revealed that the girl had already left the house on her own. She told police that she had left because of some issues with her family.

Brigadier Munkis said that after completing all legal procedures, the file was referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the rest of the procedures.

Brigadier Munkis offered sincere thanks and appreciation to the field work teams in the Criminal and Investigations Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police and to Sharjah Police for their support and assistance. He also thanked the judicial authorities in the emirate represented by the Public Prosecution for their role in supporting legal procedures and following up the procedures of the case.

Brigadier Mukis, calling on the public not to circulate rumors, which causes confusion and chaos among members of society, said people must get the facts through competent authorities before publishing any information, else they may are subject to legal liability .