11 people were taken to hospital after the multi-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
Dubai: A 50-vehicle pileup involving 15 18-wheelers left 11 people injured and blocked a section of Interstate 95 in South Carolina on Thursday morning.
The crash happened in Orangeburg County and forced the closure of all lanes between mile markers 97.5 and 102.
About 11 people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the local service district. No details were immediately available on the severity of their injuries.
Emergency crews, including Orangeburg County Victim Services and the sheriff’s office, responded to the scene while recovery teams worked to remove damaged vehicles and debris.
Crews spent more than 20 consecutive hours clearing the wreckage, due to the scale of the collision and the disruption it caused along one of the main interstate routes on the US East Coast.
Authorities did not provide details on what caused the pileup.