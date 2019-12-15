The grim site was discovered just over three weeks ago in Jalisco

A staff member of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Missing Persons works at El Mirador neighborhood, in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on November 22, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Guadalajara, Mexico: The bodies of at least 50 people have been unearthed from a mass grave at a farm outside Mexico's western city of Guadalajara, local authorities said.

The grim site was discovered just over three weeks ago in Jalisco - a state hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime.

The local prosecutor's office said Saturday 13 of the dead - 12 men and a woman - have been identified and the remains given to their families.

The process of identifying more of the victims and how they died will continue, it added.

A mass grave with 34 bodies was discovered in a suburb of Guadalajara on September 3, while another was found nearby in May with the remains of 30 people.