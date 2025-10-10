2025 Nobel Peace Prize: 10 things to know about Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize winner 2025

Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work defending democratic rights in Venezuela.

Champion of democracy

She has led Venezuela’s democracy movement, advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to representative government.

Unifying opposition figure

Machado helped bring together a divided political opposition, focusing on free elections and popular rule.

Standing against authoritarianism

Venezuela has become a brutal, authoritarian state; Machado has fought against election rigging, legal persecution, and repression.

Founder of Súmate

Over 20 years ago, she co-founded Sumate, an organisation promoting democratic development and free, fair elections.

Presidential candidate blocked

In 2024, she was blocked from running in the presidential election but supported opposition coordination and citizen election monitoring.

Peaceful and innovative activism

She and her supporters mobilised volunteers as election observers, ensuring transparency despite harassment and threats.

Courage under threat

Machado has been forced to live in hiding due to serious threats but has remained in Venezuela, inspiring millions.

Global relevance

Her fight highlights the global struggle for democracy, the rule of law, and freedom against authoritarian regimes.