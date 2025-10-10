GOLD/FOREX
2025 Nobel Peace Prize: 10 things to know about Maria Corina Machado

Machado unites opposition, fights militarisation, and pushes for peaceful democracy

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 9, 2025, the day before his inauguration for a third term.
AP

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Machado was honoured "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

From uniting Venezuela’s opposition to standing up against authoritarianism, Maria Corina Machado has spent decades advocating for democracy, human rights, and peaceful political change.

Here are the key facts about her life, work, and impact that earned her the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

  1. Nobel Peace Prize winner 2025
    Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work defending democratic rights in Venezuela.

  2. Champion of democracy
    She has led Venezuela’s democracy movement, advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to representative government.

  3. Unifying opposition figure
    Machado helped bring together a divided political opposition, focusing on free elections and popular rule.

  4. Standing against authoritarianism
    Venezuela has become a brutal, authoritarian state; Machado has fought against election rigging, legal persecution, and repression.

  5. Founder of Súmate
    Over 20 years ago, she co-founded Sumate, an organisation promoting democratic development and free, fair elections.

  6. Presidential candidate blocked
    In 2024, she was blocked from running in the presidential election but supported opposition coordination and citizen election monitoring.

  7. Peaceful and innovative activism
    She and her supporters mobilised volunteers as election observers, ensuring transparency despite harassment and threats.

  8. Courage under threat
    Machado has been forced to live in hiding due to serious threats but has remained in Venezuela, inspiring millions.

  9. Global relevance
    Her fight highlights the global struggle for democracy, the rule of law, and freedom against authoritarian regimes.

  10. Embodiment of Nobel criteria
    Machado exemplifies the qualities Alfred Nobel described for Peace Prize laureates: courage, peaceful resistance, and commitment to human freedom.

