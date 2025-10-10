Maria Corina Machado leads Venezuela’s opposition, standing for peace and democracy
Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, praised Machado as a “key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided—an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government.”
“In the past year, Miss Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, inspiring millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recogniSe courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist,” he said.
President Donald Trump was passed over for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, despite lobbying from fellow Republicans, world leaders, and his own outspoken efforts. The prize instead went to Venezuelan opposition activist María Corina Machado.
Trump has publicly expressed a strong desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize throughout both of his presidential terms, particularly as he has taken credit for ending global conflicts.
“They'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” he said.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work defending democratic rights in Venezuela.
She has led Venezuela’s democracy movement, advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to representative government.
Machado helped bring together a divided political opposition, focusing on free elections and popular rule.
Venezuela has become a brutal, authoritarian state; Machado has fought against election rigging, legal persecution, and repression.
Over 20 years ago, she co-founded Súmate, an organisation promoting democratic development and free, fair elections.
In 2024, she was blocked from running in the presidential election but supported opposition coordination and citizen election monitoring.
She and her supporters mobilised volunteers as election observers, ensuring transparency despite harassment and threats
Machado has been forced to live in hiding due to serious threats but has remained in Venezuela, inspiring millions.
Her fight highlights the global struggle for democracy, the rule of law, and freedom against authoritarian regimes.
Machado exemplifies the qualities Alfred Nobel described for Peace Prize laureates: courage, peaceful resistance, and commitment to human freedom.
Over the past year, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats to her life, she has chosen to remain in the country—a decision that has inspired millions.
When authoritarians seize power, it is vital to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who dare to resist.
Democracy depends on those who refuse to stay silent, who step forward despite grave risks, and who remind us that freedom is never guaranteed—it must be defended, with words, courage, and unwavering determination.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has confirmed that the 2025 Peace Prize decision, finalized earlier this week, will not be influenced by the recent Israel-Gaza peace agreement. Any developments in the region will be considered for the 2026 award instead.
Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Committee, emphasised the laureate has already been selected.
Despite this, Trump’s allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have actively promoted his candidacy, highlighting his public claims of mediating multiple global conflicts.
As the world awaits the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement in Oslo, US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by claiming he deserves the honour — while lashing out at his predecessor Barack Obama, who received the prize in 2009.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had “stopped eight wars” and brokered peace in Gaza, but insisted he wasn’t seeking recognition.
“Nobody in history has solved eight wars in nine months. I didn’t do it for the award — I did it because I saved lives,” he said.
He went on to criticise Obama, saying, “He got a prize for doing nothing… They gave it to him for just getting elected.”
Ahead of the Nobel announcement, Trump’s assertion that he ended “seven wars” has drawn scepticism from experts — and even AI systems.
ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Grok and Perplexity all independently evaluated his claims, concluding they were “unsupported by factual evidence.”
The chatbots noted that while there were “instances of de-escalation,” none amounted to verified or lasting peace agreements.
Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for resolving several international conflicts, including between:
Israel and Iran
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda
Cambodia and Thailand
India and Pakistan
Serbia and Kosovo
Egypt and Ethiopia
Azerbaijan and Armenia
He also cited his role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire, which he said came after his administration’s peace efforts.
Trump’s role in brokering the recent Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal has drawn attention. While some credit him for facilitating the agreement, analysts suggest the timing may be too late for the Nobel Committee to factor it into their decision.
Only four US presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize to date:
Theodore Roosevelt (1906) – for mediating peace between Japan and Russia
Woodrow Wilson (1919) – for founding the League of Nations
Jimmy Carter (2002) – for advancing democracy and human rights
Barack Obama (2009) – for strengthening international diplomacy
The Norwegian Nobel Committee — comprising five members appointed by Norway’s parliament — will announce the laureate at 11:00 am (1:00 pm UAE time) on Friday.
The panel includes:
Jorgen Watne Frydnes (Chair)
Asle Toje
Anne Enger
Kristin Clemet
Gry Larsen
This year, the prize received 338 nominations — 244 individuals and 94 organisations.
Norway is currently negotiating a trade deal with the US, seeking tariff reductions on its exports. The Nobel Peace Prize announcement this week adds a global spotlight to Norway’s diplomatic engagements.
Last year, the award went to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors advocating nuclear disarmament.
The Nobel Peace Prize, established in 1901 under Alfred Nobel’s will, honours individuals and organisations making outstanding contributions to peace, diplomacy, and humanitarian causes. Chosen by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, it remains one of the world’s most prestigious awards.
As the 2025 prize is announced today, global attention is high, particularly on US President Donald Trump, who claims he “deserves” the award for mediating global conflicts, including the Gaza ceasefire.
Historically, only four US presidents—Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama—have received the honour.
