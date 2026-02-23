The Mi-17 helicopter lost radio contact Sunday afternoon
Fifteen people died when a military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru, the air force said Monday.
The Mi-17 helicopter lost radio contact Sunday afternoon and the Peruvian Air Force found the 15 people dead on Monday.
"Rescue personnel have confirmed the deaths of the four crew members... as well as the 11 passengers who were on board," an air force statement said.
The helicopter was carrying out rescue operations for victims of floods in Arequipa which have caused widespread damage, the air force said.
The Russian-made aircraft had taken off from the city of Pisco, in the Ica region. Rescuers located it just over 300 kilometers (186 miles) away in the town of Chala, in Arequipa.