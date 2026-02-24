GOLD/FOREX
15 dead after military helicopter crashed in Peru

A military Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Peru's Arequipa region

ANI
15 dead after military helicopter crashed in Peru
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters)

Lima: A military Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Peru's Arequipa region, killing all 15 people on board. The Peruvian Air Force confirmed the deaths of four crew members and eleven passengers after the aircraft lost radio contact on Sunday.

A search operation located the wreckage on Monday, confirming the tragic accident.

At least 15 people have died after a military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru, the country's air force said on Monday.

