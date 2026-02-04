GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

UN mission due in DR Congo to help implement ceasefire: Qatar

UN mission to DR Congo's volatile east to help enforce a ceasefire

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police officers patrol as demonstrators take part in the peaceful march organised by the Sacred Union of the Nation in Kinshasa on December 19, 2025 to express support for Congolese institutions, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Wazalendo, and to denounce the Rwandan aggression in eastern DR Congo, and affirm attachment to national sovereignty.
Police officers patrol as demonstrators take part in the peaceful march organised by the Sacred Union of the Nation in Kinshasa on December 19, 2025 to express support for Congolese institutions, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Wazalendo, and to denounce the Rwandan aggression in eastern DR Congo, and affirm attachment to national sovereignty.
AFP

The UN will soon send a mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile east to help enforce a ceasefire that has been breached despite peace agreements, mediator Qatar said Tuesday.

The announcement came a day after a meeting in Doha between representatives of the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group and envoys from Kinshasa.

Officials from the United States, the African Union and the UN mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) were present as observers. 

At the meeting, the two sides agreed on the arrangements for setting up a monitoring mechanism for a "permanent" ceasefire, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement. 

An intervention by MONUSCO was factored into agreements that concluded in recent months aimed at ending the conflict.

The M23 seized the major cities of Goma in January 2025 and Bukavu the following month.

Qatar has been mediating between Kinshasa and the M23 for several months. A commitment towards a ceasefire was signed in July.

An agreement was also ratified in early December in Washington by the DRC and Rwanda. These have failed to end the fighting. 

In recent days, there have been clashes near the town of Minembwe in South Kivu province, according to local sources. 

According to Qatar, MONUSCO will monitor and verify a ceasefire in the city of Uvira.

Uvira, a strategic city of several hundred thousand inhabitants on the border with Burundi, fell into the hands of the M23 and its Rwandan allies following a swift offensive in early December.

After about 10 days, the armed group withdrew and allowed the Congolese armed forces to retake Uvira.

In a statement, MONUSCO said it had strengthened internal preparedness to support the ceasefire process, adding that it would be transparent about the nature of its support.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

There are currently five of these attack platforms, known as EA-37B, fitted with electronic gear meant to achieve “non-kinetic” dominance in the electromagnetic battlespace, ready to go at a moment’s notice, as per defence industry sources.

US secret 'Compass Call' jets that hack enemy skies

5m read
Reviving childhood imagination beyond screens

Reviving childhood imagination beyond screens

3m read
Democratic Republic of Congo's supporter Michel Kuka Mboladinga, pays tribute to Democratic Republic of Congo's late prime minister Patrice Lumumba, by remaining motionless before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 football match between Algeria and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on January 6, 2026.

Algeria star accused of disrespecting Lumumba tribute

2m read
Congolese fan stands still for 90 minutes like a statue

Congolese fan stands still for 90 minutes like a statue

1m read