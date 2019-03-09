Tunis: Tunisian authorities on Saturday launched multiple investigations into the sudden deaths of 11 newborn babies at a state maternity hospital in the capital.

The health ministry was conducting medical and hygiene checks and probing the management of the hospital pharmacy after the babies died Thursday and Friday at the Rabta clinic, a spokesman told AFP.

Prosecutors also said they had opened a judicial inquiry into the deaths.

Parents trying to find out if their babies were among those who died told AFP there had been a problem with expired serum.

The health ministry said in a statement on Facebook that "preventive measures and treatment have been taken to avoid other victims and to ensure the health status of other babies in the maternity ward".