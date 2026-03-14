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Ethiopia declares national mourning as flood death toll rises to 80

Mourning declared amid rising death toll from flood and landslides in southern Ethiopia

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Ethiopia declares national mourning as flood death toll rises to 80

ADDIS ABABA: The death toll from floods and landslides in southern Ethiopia has risen to 80, with many individuals still missing and thousands displaced as search and rescue operations continue.

Ethiopian media reported that the House of Peoples' Representatives has declared three days of national mourning, commencing this Saturday.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the organisation has deployed rapid response teams to the affected regions to support local health authorities.

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