Sudan army chemical weapons: Secret dossier reveals chlorine bomb programme

Dubai: Sudan’s army built hundreds of chlorine-filled bombs, tested them in the desert and may have used more than 100 of the weapons against its enemies before senior officials sought to erase evidence of the secret programme, according to two major investigations.

A trove of internal military documents, photographs, videos, voice notes and intercepted messages reviewed separately by The New York Times and The Washington Post offers the most detailed evidence yet behind US accusations that Sudanese forces used chemical weapons in the country’s devastating civil war.

According to the Times, Brig Gen Tariq Hussain, identified in the records as heading the project, proposed weaponising chlorine in July 2024. Designs described a munition combining about 15kg of chlorine gas with explosives, allowing it to kill through both shrapnel and toxic gas.

One of the first weapons was tested in the desert after being flown from Merowe airport in July 2024, according to the Times.

Videos examined by the Post appear to show bombs striking desert terrain and producing plumes of yellowish gas associated with chlorine. Digital-forensics specialists commissioned by the newspaper found no indication that key images or videos they examined had been manipulated.

By October 2024, nearly 300 chemical munitions had been manufactured, according to the Times. The Post reported that another message indicated as many as 290 weapons had been stockpiled at Merowe Air Base and that 106 had been used.

UNICEF told the Post it had no record of any chlorine it supplied being diverted or misused and stressed that its chlorine was provided solely to make water safe to drink.

Sudan subsequently established a committee to investigate the chemical-weapons allegations. But documents indicate that a man identified by the reports as an architect of the alleged programme was himself included as an adviser to the investigation.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said several countries have asked it to seek clarification from Sudan and that the process remains under way.

Sudan has been engulfed in war since 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF. Both sides have been accused of atrocities as the conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and produced one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.