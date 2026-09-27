GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Two mass shootings in South Africa leave at least 27 dead

Gunmen armed with AK-47s open fire in township bar, killing 17 in latest tragedy

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
At least 27 killed in bar and store attacks near Johannesburg and Cape Town
At least 27 killed in bar and store attacks near Johannesburg and Cape Town
Pexels

Two separate mass shootings near South Africa's two biggest cities killed at least 27 people, police said Sunday.

The South African Police Service said 17 people were killed Saturday night when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols opened fire at a bar in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a separate statement, police said 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town, around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The two shootings come just days after a mass shooting at a house party near the east coast city of Durban killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

No arrests had been made in the two latest mass shootings, police said, and preliminary reports indicate authorities were searching for multiple gunmen in both cases.

Related Topics:
Africa

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Attackers torch vehicles and flee after deadly shooting near Johannesburg

South Africa mass shooting: 17 killed, 15 injured

1h ago1m read
A view of Johannesburg skyline. The victim was found near a cemetery as investigators work to establish whether killings are connected.

Ekurhuleni killings: 10 women found dead in two months

2m read
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, 2025.

LHC dismisses Rizwan’s petition against NCCIA notices

2m read
See: Airlink jets’ low flypast over Cape Town stadium

See: Airlink jets’ low flypast over Cape Town stadium

2m read