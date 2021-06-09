Pretoria: A woman from South Africa has reportedly given birth to 10 babies at once, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cisse — who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month, reports said.
Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, initially thought she was going to have eight babies, according to the New York Post. But when she gave birth on Monday night, Sithole and her family were surprised to see 10 babies emerge — two more than previous scans had showed.
“It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional,” her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told the Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets.
Sithole, from Gauteng, said that her pregnancy was natural and she did not undergo any fertility treatments. She already has six-year-old twins.
If confirmed, Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s 10-child delivery will be the first-known case of decuplets.
A representative for Guinness World Records told New York Post that the organisation is looking into the matter.