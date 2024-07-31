Johannesburg: A prowling leopard attacked and injured two military personnel at a South African air force base near a world-famous national park, the military said on Wednesday.

The two injured members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were in stable conditions and recovering from what an air force spokesman described as "mostly scratches" following the separate encounters with the big cat.

The unprovoked attacks occurred between Friday and Sunday last week at the northeastern Hoedspruit air base, said Brigadier General Donavan Chetty.

One officer was going for a morning jog when he was pounced on by the spotted animal, while the other was leaving work in the afternoon, he said.

The base lies within the catchment area of the Kruger National Park, a tourist magnet bordering Mozambique famed for its rich wildlife.

This makes for frequent encounters with wild animals, Chetty said.

"It's not uncommon to see leopards, it is uncommon for them to attack," Chetty told AFP.

It was not known what prompted the animal, a nocturnal hunter, to pounce during the day, he added.

Environmental authorities traced and captured the female specimen on Wednesday and transferred it to a natural reserve, Chetty said.

Earlier Hoedspruit's Maruleng municipality had warned residents to be vigilant around town after the leopard "was spotted prowling and roaming around the streets".

South African parks and game reserves are normally enclosed to keep wildlife within their boundaries.

But Chetty said fences were no match for leopards, who are renowned for their agility.