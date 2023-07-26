NIAMEY: Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday was being held by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who in turn were given an “ultimatum” by the army, a source close to Bazoum said on Wednesday.

The West African bloc ECOWAS condemned what it called an “attempted coup” and called on the “plotters” to release Bazoum immediately and without condition.

A close ally of France, Bazoum was elected in 2021, taking the helm of a country mired in poverty and burdened by a history of chronic instability.

Members of the guard on Wednesday morning sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices, and after talks broke down “refused to release the president,” the presidential source said.

“The army has given them an ultimatum,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a message on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, the president’s office said “elements of the Presidential Guard (PG) had a fit of temper... (and) tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard.”

“The army and national guard are ready to attack the elements of the PG who are involved in this fit of temper if they do not return to a better disposition,” the presidency said.

“The president and his family are well,” it added.

The reason for the guards’ anger was not disclosed.

Access was blocked off to the presidential complex in Niamey, although there was no abnormal military deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic was normal, an AFP journalist saw.

In a statement issued from Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned what it called an “attempted coup d’Etat” against a democratically-elected leader.

The bloc and the international community at large will hold all those involved to be responsible for the safety of Bazoum, his family, members of the government and public, it warned.

Coup-prone

The landlocked Sahel state has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960 as well as numerous other attempts on power, including against Bazoum himself.

The country’s last coup occurred in February 2010, overthrowing then president Mamadou Tandja.

There was an attempted coup just days before Bazoum’s inauguration in April 2021, according to a security source at the time.

Several people were arrested, including the suspected ringleader, an air force captain named Sani Gourouza.

He was arrested in neighbouring Benin and handed over to the Niger authorities.

Ousmane Cisse, a former interior minister under a military government of transition that ran from 2010-2011, was detained in April 2022 for his suspected role.

He was acquitted in February this year, but five others, including Gourouza, were jailed for 20 years.

A second bid to oust Bazoum occurred in March this year “while the president... was in Turkey”, according to a Niger official, who said an arrest was made.

The authorities have never commented publicly on the incident.

In January 2018, nine soldiers and a civilian were sentenced by a military court to jail terms ranging from five to 15 years for having attempted to topple Bazoum’s predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou, in 2015.

Those convicted included General Souleymane Salou, a former army chief of staff and a member of the junta that had forced out Tandja in 2010.

Lying in the heart of West Africa’s arid Sahel, Niger is two-thirds desert and persistently ranks at the bottom, or near it, in the UN’s Human Development Index, a benchmark of prosperity.

It has a surging population of 22.4 million, driven by a birthrate averaging seven children per woman.

The country is struggling with two militant campaigns - one in the southwest, which swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015, and the other in the southeast, involving jihadists based in northeastern Nigeria.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes, stoking a humanitarian crisis and further straining the economy.

Niger’s military has received training and logistical support from the United States and France, which have military bases there.