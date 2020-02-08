Pepper's X-ray Image Credit: ANI

Pretoria, South Africa: A pooch from South Africa seems to have a liking for expensive cuisine, even if it is ideally not meant to be eaten.

According to Fox News, a dog named Pepper accidentally swallowed his female owner's engagement ring and there is some X-ray imagery at hand as proof of the mischief.

Pepper was admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital, which shared an image of the dog on its Facebook page along with a light-hearted caption, which said: "My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That's because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!!!"

"Don't ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!" the caption said further.

The veterinary hospital then went on to share the X-ray of the ring visible inside Pepper's stomach.