Boeing 737 MAX, carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, crashes on the way to Nairobi

Breaking news Image Credit: Gulf News

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: The Ethiopian prime minister's office says a Ethiopian Airlines flight has crashed on way to Nairobi, six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi.

Deaths were reported. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors.

The Boeing 737 MAX, reportedly with 157 people on board, crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Sunday.

Ethiopian Airlines says it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board a plane that crashed.

A statement from the airline on Sunday morning said the Boeing 737 crashed around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital, shortly after taking off at 8:38 a.m. local time.

The airline statement said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties.”

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office in a separate, earlier statement offered condolences to families.