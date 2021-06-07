Abuja: Boko Haram’s leader Abubakar Shekau killed himself in a fight against rival extremist fighters, the rival Islamic State West Province (ISWAP) group said in audio released to AFP Sunday, two weeks after reports emerged that he had died.
“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the hereafter to getting humiliated on earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive,” a voice speaking in the Kanuri language resembling that of ISWAP leader Abu Musab Al-Barnawi said, in audio given to AFP by the same source who sent previous messages from the group.
Boko Haram has not yet officially commented on the death of their leader and the Nigerian army said it was investigating the claim.