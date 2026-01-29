Nutrient Profile: A 100g serving of Adlai provides roughly 356 kcal, with 12.8g of protein, 73.9g of carbohydrates, and 1.0g of fat. It is a rich source of calcium, iron, and Phosphorus, with higher protein content compared to white rice.

Health Properties: Studies indicate that Adlai extracts possess anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-obesity, anti-tumor, and anti-microbial activities.

Gut Health: Emerging research highlights its role in boosting beneficial gut bacteria due to its fiber and phytochemical content.