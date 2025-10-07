Photos of October's supermoon: A stunning start to a trio of celestial events

Phenomenon emerges as moon is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter
October’s supermoon — a phenomenon when the moon is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter — is the first of three this year. The subtle difference can be observed without special equipment if skies are clear.
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: the cosmic curtain rises at night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a super moon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
This is a photo gallery curated by Gulf News photo editors.
The Moon’s elliptical orbit and Earth’s gravitational pull created this marvel, debunking the optical illusion that makes it seem even larger near the horizon — a trick of the mind against trees and buildings.
The night’s celestial spectacle: supermoon of the year, aka the Harvest Moon. This wasn’t just any full moon — it was a rare event, larger and brighter than usual, captivating hearts and sparking imaginations.
This October, the Moon would be approximately 356,500 kilometers from Earth, just shy of the alternative definition of 360,000 kilometers, making it up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.
Legends whispered that the Harvest Moon once guided farmers with its extra light, a connection to that ancient rhythm still felt by many.
