Dániel says period-tracking apps are increasingly being treated as diagnostic tools, creating a cycle of anxiety in which an algorithmic alert leads women to search for content that confirms their fears. "Second one, and this is the one that actually worries me, is period tracking apps being treated as diagnostic tools," she says, adding, "A 35 day cycle isn't automatically a red flag. A woman ovulating on day 20 instead of day 14 isn't automatically PCOS. But the apps flag it, she panics, she goes looking for content that confirms the panic, and now she's cutting out gluten and dairy based on an algorithm, not a doctor."