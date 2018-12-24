Ras Al Khaimah: A weekend of celebrations ended in tragedy for an Indian family when a 25-year-old woman was killed after the family’s car hit a lamppost in Ras Al Khaimah’s Kharran area in the wee hours of Sunday.
Divya Praveen died on the spot while her husband, Praveen P.A., and their two-year-old son Daksh, escaped unhurt, community sources said.
The family hailing from the state of Kerala was returning from Sharjah after attending a festival celebration when the accident took place, said Pushpan Govindan, a social worker with Indian Relief Committee in Ras Al Khaimah that is assisting the family with the repatriation procedures.
“Praveen said he had dozed off while driving back home. He lost control over the car and hit the lamppost around 1.45am. Divya, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died before reaching the hospital. Their son was seated in the rear in a child car seat. The father and son survived without injuries.” said Govindan.
Ras Al Khaimah police confirmed the accident details.
Govindan said the family had gone to Sharjah to celebrate the Dhanumasa Thirvathira festival with friends and relatives. Malayali women celebrate the festival on the full moon night of Winter Solstice. Special prayers, performance of traditional Thiruvathira group dance and fasting for the well-being of their husbands are the highlights of the festival.
“Divya had taken part in the Thiruvathira dance. It is very unfortunate that the family met with such a tragedy within hours after the happy moments,” said Govindan.