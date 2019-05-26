Sharjah: Thirty members from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (SYL) participated in an iftar banquet for children and the elderly living in the Old People Home in Al Jurainah area, organised by Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). Themed, ‘Our Special Gathering,’ the iftar furthered Sajaya’s commitment to engage its members with social activities, instill in them the values of humanitarian work and encourage them to communicate with all society members. Sajaya’s young ladies got together with 36 elderly and 35 young residents of the home to enjoy a series of leisure activities, including story reading sessions for children, Adhkar-reading (remembrance of Allah) for the elderly, and also partook in traditional games and gifts distribution. By organising this special activity during Ramadan, Sajaya also sought to inspire respect in the young ladies for the elders in accordance with Islam’s teachings on respect and compassion for all elders in society.