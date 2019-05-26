Sharjah: Thirty members from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (SYL) participated in an iftar banquet for children and the elderly living in the Old People Home in Al Jurainah area, organised by Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). Themed, ‘Our Special Gathering,’ the iftar furthered Sajaya’s commitment to engage its members with social activities, instill in them the values of humanitarian work and encourage them to communicate with all society members. Sajaya’s young ladies got together with 36 elderly and 35 young residents of the home to enjoy a series of leisure activities, including story reading sessions for children, Adhkar-reading (remembrance of Allah) for the elderly, and also partook in traditional games and gifts distribution. By organising this special activity during Ramadan, Sajaya also sought to inspire respect in the young ladies for the elders in accordance with Islam’s teachings on respect and compassion for all elders in society.
“We are always keen on nurturing noble values by promoting intergenerational communication and encouraging children and young people to learn valuable life lessons from elders. Through these initiatives, we want to tell them that our religion, Islam, urges us to show respect and compassion for the elderly and children,” said Shaikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of SYL. Established in 2004, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. It is dedicated to developing the talents of girls aged 13 to 18 years in all creative spheres, and became an independent entity in 2012.