Abu Dhabi: Fifteen-year-old Amenah Al Muhairi is set to make history by becoming the first Emirati athlete to represent the UAE at the World Junior Championships in Freestyle Snowboarding to be held later this month.

Amenah will be showcasing her skills in both Slopestyle and Big Air categories at the event that will begin from August 28 at the scenic Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand.

A member of Mubadala’s Excellence Program, Amenah’s journey began in January 2022 when, at just 13 years old, she achieved a significant milestone by representing the UAE in the Sarajevo Cup at FIS International competitions. The young prodigy astounded audiences and competitors alike by securing two silver and three bronze medals in the Slopestyle events, along with two silver and six bronze medals in the Big Air events, making her the first Emirati to achieve such a remarkable feat.

Notably, Amenah also claimed a bronze medal in her category at the first international FIS Slopestyle event held at Ski Dubai in October of the same year, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of Slopestyle Snowboarding.

Amenah Image Credit: Supplied

She continued her impressive journey by competing in various winter sports events across Austria, Germany, and Bosnia last winter, all in preparation for the upcoming Championships in New Zealand. In 2021, Mubadala launched its excellence program with the aim of empowering and supporting gifted individuals in pursuing their dreams.

This initiative has already made a significant impact by providing support to aspiring athletes, including fencers, padel players, sailors, triathletes, equestrians and many others. It’s purpose is to encourage members of the community to excel in their chosen disciplines while pursuing an active lifestyle through sport and fitness.

Huge driving force

Amenah said: “My journey in snowboarding has been great thanks to my supporters. Their belief in my abilities has been a huge driving force behind my success, and I feel truly honoured to represent the UAE at the World Junior Championships. Nurturing Emirati talent is crucial for the growth of sports in our nation, and I hope to inspire more young athletes to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

“I am excited to compete alongside some of the world’s best athletes and make history for the UAE on the international stage. I am immensely grateful for the support I have received from Mubadala, proving that Emirati athletes can achieve greatness in winter sports and beyond.”