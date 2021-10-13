Go to the official social media platform to participate in series of acitivites

Celebrations of the National Day have begun 50 days before December 2. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As part of the Year of the 50th celebrations, the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee has invited all UAE residents to participate in nationwide celebrations to mark a 50-day countdown to the 50th UAE National Day on December 2, 2021.

For the first time in the history of the UAE, celebrations of the National Day will begin 50 days before December 2 to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone. The initiative, titled 50 days to 50, invites all who call the UAE home to start celebrating the 50th National Day through a series of activities posted daily on the official UAE National Day social media platforms @OfficialUAEND.

Use #50celebrations and mark your participation

These activities will include visiting attractions, discovering hidden gems around the country, learning and singing the UAE’s national anthem, submitting photographs of different locations in the country that are meaningful to them, and participating in the joyous celebrations leading up to the National Day with their friends and family. The public is encouraged to participate and share their experiences with others using the hashtag #50celebrations.

Commenting on the 50 Days to 50 initiative, Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th, said: “We cannot but acknowledge and admire the UAE’s achievements for the past 50 years, culminating towards an exceptional year. With over 200 nationalities living in the UAE, we invite everyone who calls the UAE home to celebrate by learning more about the traditions and rituals that make our nation, and participate in our daily activities in the lead up to the official National Day Ceremony,”

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee also invites all government entities, private companies, schools and organizations to join the nation in celebrating every day for the next 50 days.

The Official 50th National Day Celebration will take place on December 2. More information about the ceremony will be announced soon.