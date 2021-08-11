Sharjah Mosque, commonly called Sharjah Masjid by residents, was inaugurated by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in 2019.
The mosque is the largest mosque in Sharjah, edging out King Faisal Mosque from that position. King Faisal Mosque was inaugurated in 1987, and can accommodate over 16,000 worshippers.
The Sharjah Mosque, on the other hand, can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers with an inside capacity of more than 5,000 worshippers. The front hall and side lobbies can accommodate more than 6,000 worshippers while the mosque’s outer yards can host a further 13,500 worshippers.
The landmark mosque is open to both Muslims and non-Muslims, and was built at a cost of Dh300 million.
For visitors, the mosque features dedicated spaces and paths for non-Muslims, a museum, gift shop, cafeteria, open yards, fountains and waterfalls. It also houses a large library rich in Islamic and original cultural references.
The mosque is located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, stretches over a total area of two million square feet.
According to available information, the timings of the mosque are from 4.30am to 6am, and 11.40am to 9pm.