191119 sharjah
The largest mosque in Sharjah stretches over a total area of two million square feet Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Also in this package

Sharjah Mosque, commonly called Sharjah Masjid by residents, was inaugurated by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in 2019.

The mosque is the largest mosque in Sharjah, edging out King Faisal Mosque from that position. King Faisal Mosque was inaugurated in 1987, and can accommodate over 16,000 worshippers.

The Sharjah Mosque, on the other hand, can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers with an inside capacity of more than 5,000 worshippers. The front hall and side lobbies can accommodate more than 6,000 worshippers while the mosque’s outer yards can host a further 13,500 worshippers.

The Sharjah Mosque
Drone shot of the Sharjah Mosque: The mosque has two ablution areas and 100 wheelchairs for the elderly Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The landmark mosque is open to both Muslims and non-Muslims, and was built at a cost of Dh300 million.

For visitors, the mosque features dedicated spaces and paths for non-Muslims, a museum, gift shop, cafeteria, open yards, fountains and waterfalls. It also houses a large library rich in Islamic and original cultural references.

new
The fascinating domes of Sharjah Mosque from space. This photo, taken by KhalifaSat, shows the Sharjah Mosque, which can accommodate more than 25,000 worshipers. The mosque is considered a unique model of Islamic architecture. Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre
Viru_Moon_1-1622049931779
Supermoon over Sharjah Mosque on Wednesday 26 May 2021. Photo : Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Reader picture
The largest mosque in Sharjah, which was inaugurated by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on 10th May 2019, which can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers. The Dh300 million Sharjah Mosque, located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
View gallery as list

The mosque is located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, stretches over a total area of two million square feet.

According to available information, the timings of the mosque are from 4.30am to 6am, and 11.40am to 9pm. 