Yas Marina in blue Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In support of the global #LightItBlue campaign, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leisure and entertainment hub, was illuminated in blue on Thursday, joining landmarks across the Middle East showing solidarity with frontline and essential workers fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The #LightItBlue campaign recognises and thanks the essential workers for their continued efforts during this unprecedented period.

In addition to three of Yas Island’s theme parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, which lit up blue again, Yas Links golf course, the main entrance of Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Plaza hotels were all in blue in support of frontline essential workers.